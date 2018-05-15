Knights of Columbus blood drive scheduled for Monday

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Knights of Columbus will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Social Hall, 8440 State Route 47 in recognition of May Military Appreciation Month.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” T-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when individuals register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

The Memorial Day holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. The Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to summer, a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations and outdoor activities increase. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. Anyone who must miss an appointment to donate is asked to reschedule when possible. The Versailles Knights of Columbus especially encourages the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis,” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are aging, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant and blood disorder patients

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make a first donation, organize a blood drive or bring the education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.