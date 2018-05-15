Poultry Days awards donations

VERSAILLES – Versailles Poultry Days is a volunteer-based organization that in addition to conducting an annual festival serves the Versailles community by supporting community projects and activities that improve quality of life for people of all ages.

For 2017-18 the festival made donations to: Rage & Rocko Fire Prevention, Versailles Historical Society, Versailles Bike Rodeo, Versailles Life Squad, Council of Churches, Kinder Korner, Versailles Hometown Christmas, TASKS, Versailles Youth Wrestling, Children’s Shrine Hospital, Boy Scouts, Versailles Acme Baseball, Versailles Community Scholarship Fund, VFW, Versailles Musical, Confident Chicks, Versailles After Prom and Heritage Park.

Poultry Days recently took time to recognize the Heritage Park Board. The festival’s largest commitment is the 40-acre Heritage Park in Versailles. The park is owned by Poultry Days and operated in partnership with the Heritage Park Board. Both the Heritage Park Board and Poultry Days are proud to offer the park including shelters, a pond, walking track and both soccer and baseball field for community use and athletics. The park provides a valuable asset to the community without a burden on local tax payers.

Current projects being planned for the park are repairs to the walking track and YOLO (You Only Live Once) is moving forward with plans to build an amphitheater at the park. YOLO, which conducts the Poultry Days 5K, is investing proceeds from the 5K as well as raising funds to complete this project. It is hoped that the amphitheatre can be constructed within a few years and provide additional benefits to the community.

Poultry Days thanks festival goers and the volunteers and businesses that contribute their time and resources to the festival. Increasing attendance and chicken sales have allowed the board to keep pace with inflation and to invest back into the festival to maintain a quality event.

The 2018 Versailles Poultry Days Festival will be held June 8, 9 and 10.

For more information, go to www.versaillespoultrydays.com.