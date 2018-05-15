Children invited to Camp SWONEKY

DARKE COUNTY – All Darke County children, 7 to 13 years of age, are invited to attend Camp SWONEKY June 11-16 in Oregonia.

The camp fee is $20 per child, and each child must have a physical. Applications are available at Community Action Partnership, 1469 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

Applications must be submitted by June 1. Any application received after that date will not be accepted.

Activities include the playgrounds, a jumping pillow, swimming pool, lake for boating and fishing, a nature center, craft lodge, a ropes course, children’s petting farm, horse corral, hiking trails, tennis counts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, baseball/softball fields, a campfire amphitheater and much more.

“The cost is minimal, and the camp is a great opportunity for children to learn new things and make new friends,” CAP staff member Tonya Estell said. “We want to sign up as many as we can this year.”

Camp SWONEKY had its beginnings in 1912 and was opened for underprivileged children who were referred to The Salvation Army by social agencies from all over Southwest Ohio and Northeast Kentucky.

The camp name is an acronym for Southwest Ohio-Northeast Kentucky.

The purpose of Salvation Army camping is to serve the needs of campers: physical, social and spiritual. In meeting physical needs, their aim is to help children develop good health habits in cleanliness, proper rest, balanced diet, exercise and care of the body. For social needs, the camp provides an opportunity for each camper to contribute to and receive from a group living experience, helping campers make their own right decisions, stimulate creativity and foster independence.

The fact that The Salvation Army is a religious organization makes it possible for its camping program to integrate concern for the spiritual dimension of life.

For more information, contact Tonya at 937-548-8143.