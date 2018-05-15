Memorial Day service planned at Oak Grove Cemetery

FORT JEFFERSON – A Memorial Day service at Oak Grove Cemetery will be held at noon May 27.

Oak Grove Cemetery is located south of Fort Jefferson on State Route 121.

The service will begin with Laroy Farst of the New Madison American Legion Post 245 presenting the colors. The invocation and benediction will be given by Rev. David Brisker of Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church. Special music will be provided by vocalist Julie Lemon.

The New Madison Boy Scout Troop No. 96 will place the Memorial Day wreath. Additionally, the guest speaker for the service will be Bill Miller, a veteran having served our country from January 1958 through December 1959.

In case of rain, the service will be held inside the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Community members are asked to join the service to pay tribute to those who have served and are serving the United States as well as to respect and remember many loved ones.

Anyone with questions should call Whitney Arnett at 937-423-4780.