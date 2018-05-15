Liberty Township Memorial Day Services scheduled

PALESTINE – Liberty Township Memorial Day services will be held on May 28.

There will be a parade beginning in Palestine and proceeding to the Palestine Cemetery where the service will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Pastor Mike Simmons.

The service at Clemens Cemetery, located on Hollansburg-Tampico Road, will begin at 11 a.m. with the pastor from the Bethel Church as speaker.

Both services will include the Hollansburg American Legion Post 708 presenting the colors and music provided by the Tri-Village band.