Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust sponsors DCCA arts programs for children

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized the Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust for its support of the arts in Darke County.

DCCA thanked the Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust for its contribution to the 2017-18 season and forwarding DCCA’s mission to encourage cultural enrichment in the community. The Ketrow Foundation supports DCCA’s Family Theatre Series and Arts in Education programs, which benefit Darke County youth and their families.

“The Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust’s support of children’s programming makes it possible for us to present wonderful, creativity enhancing Family Theatre Series programs at an affordable ticket price and enables all Darke County public school students to experience a professional artistic program each year,” DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan said. “We are absolutely thrilled to see the children in our community receive the benefit of their generosity and ensuring the opportunity to learn and grow through the arts.”

Featured in the 2017-18 Family Theatre Series were a heartwarming holiday spectacular for all ages with the return of Lightwire Theatre to present “A Very Electric Christmas” on Nov. 19, Theatreworks’ production of E.B. White’s treasured tale “Charlotte’s Web” on Feb. 18 and Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s production of the award winning classics “Guess How Much I Love You” and “My Little Storybook” on April 8. All three performances will be on Sundays starting at 2 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Thanks to continued community support, ticket prices have remained at $5 since the first Family Theatre Series performance in 1997.

DCCA Arts In Education programs for the 2017-18 season included health and wellness enthusiast KID POWER (grades K-3) presenting “Operation Lunch Line” a 3D interactive production on nutrition and exercise. Two time Grammy award winner TERRANCE SIMIEN & The ZYDECO EXPEREINCE (grades 4-6) returns by popular demand to present “Creole for Kidz” sharing Creole music and culture. SIX APPEAL (grades 7-8) brings a capella with hands-on critical listening to St. Clair Memorial Hall, and SIX GUITARS (grades 9-12) presents the “Voices of Chase Padgett” portraying six guitar playing characters, each presenting their own story and style of music. Arts In Education artists are generally in residence for a week as they tour all of the eight public school districts in Darke County. These programs are open to the public.

For more information on Darke County Center for the Arts, contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or visit its website CenterForArts.net.