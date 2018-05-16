Mississinawa Valley school board recognizes student achievements

UNION CITY — The summer reading program for kindergarten through third grade students, Kids Read Now, saw a higher sign-up rate this year.

Mississinawa Valley Elementary School Principal Stephanie Klingshirn said at Tuesday’s board meeting that 83 percent of the students had already signed up.

“This is up significantly from last year,” Klingshirn said.

She said in some classrooms there were 100 percent of students to sign-up. Now, she said the focus will be on students’ participation in the program over the summer. On Monday, Klingshirn said, there will be a family kick-off for the Kids Read Now program at 7 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley Junior High and High School Principal Jeffrey Winchester gave recognition to students for their participation in the Randolph County Art Show. He said this is the 45th year the art show has been in existence.

“For the last three years, our students, through Mrs. Austerman, have been invited to participate in the Randolph County Art Show,” Winchester said.

Many of the students ranked highly with their work including: Elijah Livingston, who was first place in drawing; Audree Weimer placed second in ceramics and first in mix-media; Mason Hummel was an honorable mention in the mix-media category; Michael Rammel placed third in pastel; Cynthia Morgan was an honorable mention in the pastel category; and foreign exchange student from Japan Kano Akimoto placed first in watercolor.

Winchester also congratulated the Mississinawa Valley FFA chapter for being the recipient of the Gold Medal Chapter Award. According to Winchester, the award is a national recognition for FFA chapters based on their activities to help the growth of the members, teamwork and serving others.

He said the award gives recognition at both state and national levels. The top 10 percent of FFA chapters in the state are given this recognition as Gold Medal Chapters.

“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Winchester said.

The board approved donations from the Union City Elks Lodge for $1,000 for the mental health class. It also accepted a donation in the amount of $500 from Maid Rite Sandwich Shoppe for the football field play clocks.

The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. June 25.