Greenville BPW announces Peggy Foutz as its Woman of the Year

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club announced that Peggy Foutz has been named the club’s Woman of the Year.

“Peggy goes above and beyond on everything she is involved in … she is a dynamo … thoughtful, caring … she challenges me by who and what she is … she is full of energy and has creative ideas … she is quite an ambassador for BPW… she is awesome, warm, caring, competent and a great example of women in business … she is very active in the community and the award is very well deserved,” were just a few comments her fellow members noted when nominating Peggy for this award.

Foutz has accepted the position of president of the Greenville club this upcoming year.

“Even before we moved to Greenville, we had The Early Bird mailed to our home in Oregon each week for a year in order to learn about what was going on in the community,” Foutz said of her reason for joining BPW. “I read the articles about Greenville BPW club meetings and thought to myself ‘That sounds like an organization I would like to be a part of.’ I was especially passionate about the fact that they helped raise funds for scholarships for Darke County Young Women. As a recipient of a couple of similar scholarships when I graduated high school, I thought this would be a great opportunity to ‘pay it forward.’ After we moved here I became part of the Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Jenny Bruns, the executive director of BBBS and member of the BPW club, invited me to attend the annual guest night in October. That year it was held at Turtle Creek Golf Club, but it has grown so much over that first year I attended. I was hooked immediately. I was a member for the first year but didn’t really get involved until the following year when I was added to the publicity committee where I was able to contribute and get much more involved.”

Foutz said the benefits she has received from her membership in the Greenville BPW is the ability to network with amazing women.

“I like hearing what they are involved in,” she said. “Many of them have home-based businesses and are raising families and have very busy lives. Others work outside the home and still others are retired. I enjoy how our older members mentor the newer members and are open to new ideas as well as give them opportunities to lead within the club. I also enjoy the fact that many of our meeting speakers have been our own club members who have been able to share information about their home based businesses. And I love how we work to support each other in business as well as other aspects of life.”

Foutz’s description of BPW to a potential member is, “The Greenville BPW Club is a group you can rely on to draw from their experiences and receive support from. You can become as involved as you want. And if you are looking for help, you can usually find someone in the group who is able to help or knows someone who is able to help you.”

Foutz feels fortunate to have a wonderful employer at Financial Achievement Services, who is also extremely supportive of our events as well as many others in the community. She also feels fortunate to have her husband, Keith.

Foutz said it is such an honor to have been selected by the members of our club for this award as so many club members contribute to the success of the club in so many ways.

The club presented an engraved award and flowers to Foutz to honor and thank her for her time, hard work and support to the local Club. Foutz received her award at the monthly dinner meeting held on April 12 at Brethren Retirement Community.

BPW challenges and invite any woman with an interest in learning about Greenville BPW, networking and community service with a heart for innovation in the realm of today’s professional women to join. Contact President Brenda Miller at 937-423-7552 or brenda@newmadisonpubliclibrary.org for updates on events and meetings or check the Greenville BPW club Facebook page.