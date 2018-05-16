Posted on by

Greenville BPW to host barbecue chicken fundraiser


The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s club will host a barbecue chicken on June 20. Pictured (l-r) are 2017 BPW members Susan Fowble, Deb Niekamp, Vicki Cost, Gail Snyder, Leigh Fletcher, Marilyn Emmons (deceased), Dorothy Poeppelman and Peggy Foutz.

Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s club is sponsoring a fundraiser selling barbecue chicken dinners to be held on June 20.

Dinners are available for carryout only. Pre-sale tickets are $7.50.

The dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter. Dinners may be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Deb Niekamp at 419-305-2178 or picked up at one of the following locations: Merle Norman Store at 309 S. Broadway, Financial Achievement Services at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, or New Madison Library at 142 S. Main, New Madison.

All profits go toward scholarships to be awarded to the young women of Darke County.

