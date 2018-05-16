Greenville BPW to host barbecue chicken fundraiser

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s club is sponsoring a fundraiser selling barbecue chicken dinners to be held on June 20.

Dinners are available for carryout only. Pre-sale tickets are $7.50.

The dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter. Dinners may be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Deb Niekamp at 419-305-2178 or picked up at one of the following locations: Merle Norman Store at 309 S. Broadway, Financial Achievement Services at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, or New Madison Library at 142 S. Main, New Madison.

All profits go toward scholarships to be awarded to the young women of Darke County.