Poultry Days barbecue chicken dinner tickets available

VERSAILLES – Pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the Poultry Days barbecue chicken for $8 per dinner to be served the weekend of June 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets will be available at Johns IGA, Second National Bank, Versailles Savings and Loan and USBank in Versailles. Pre-sale tickets also will be sold at the Greenville ACE.

This year the festival expects to sell its 1 millionth dinner. The purchaser of this very special dinner will receive gifts including a voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas sponsored by Zechar Bailey and a one-year supply of Mike-Sells potato chips.

The purchaser of the 1 millionth dinner will be determined by the Poultry Days chairmen during the festival weekend.

Dinners will be sold from 3:30-8 p.m. June 8, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. June 9 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10. Guests are encouraged to come early because the chicken can sell out earlier.

Visit the website www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules. Presale ticket sales will end June 7.