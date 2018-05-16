Defendants arraigned in in Darke County Common Pleas Court on sex, drug cases

GREENVILLE — Defendants were arraigned on charges ranging from rape to breaking and entering in Darke County Common Pleas Court this week.

Zachary Baker, age 23, of Greenville, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony carrying penalties of 15 years to life in prison, with or without the possibility of parole. Attorney Kevin Lennon appeared for the defense. Baker pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is June 1.

Eric Hemmelgarn, age 37, of Greenville, was charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Hemmelgarn pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing, to be held June 4.

Gary Roark, age 48, of Piqua, was charged with breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Attorney David Rohrer appeared for the defense. Roark pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is June 11.

Cheryl Riffell, of Arcanum, was charged with aggravated theft, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Attorney Alex Pendl appeared for the defense. Riffell pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing, to be held June 18.

James Paris, age 47, of Rossburg, was charged with having a weapon while under disability and possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies carrying a combined penalty of up to six years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine. Paris pleaded guilty and was released on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is a pre-trial hearing, to be held June 4.

Daniel Cornett, of Greenville, was charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison and a possible $2500 fine. Cornett pleaded guilty and was released on his own recognizance. Attorney David Rohrer was appointed for the defense. His next court appearance is June 11.

Brandy Shappie, age 40, of Greenville, was charged with possession of drugs (lorazepam), a fifth-degree felony. Attorney Andrew Pratt appeared for the defense. Shappie pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. Her next court appearance is a status conference, to be held June 4.

By Tony Baker

