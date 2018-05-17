Versailles FFA general livestock team places 6th in state

COLUMBUS – Versailles FFA competed in the state FFA general livestock team finals on April 27 and placed sixth overall in the state out of 200 teams at The Ohio State University Livestock Facility.

The team consisted of members Ian Gehret, Emma Peters, Ben Albers and Isaac Gehret. Individually, the team was led by Isaac Gehret, who placed 17th overall. Emma Peters placed 19th, Ian Gehret placed 22nd, and Ben Albers placed 35th overall out of 800 individuals.

As part of the state FFA general livestock judging finals, they each judged three classes of livestock, gave three sets of oral reasons and participated in a team marketing and genetic activity.

Ryan Sorensen and Colton Prescott coached the team and prepare the Versailles FFA members for the final state contest.