Arcanum MVCTC FFA members do well at state judging contests

ARCANUM – Members of the Arcanun Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA competed in the Ohio FFA spring judging contest on March 24 in Columbus and April 7 in Wooster.

Members competed in general livestock judging and dairy judging.

In the general livestock contest members evaluated beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine. They placed classes, completed market grids and production charts.

Members of the high school team were Sidney McAllister, Alex Weiss, Zach Smith, Austin Stephens, Samantha McAllister, Eleanor Pease, Vance Wetzel, Jacob Osswald, Austin Fourman, Anna Loxley, Emily Wenning, Cael Gostomsky, Raymond Denniston, Isaac Smith and Laney Fourman.

The team placed 20th (out of 169 teams) in the state with Sidney McAllister leading the team as 21st placed Individual (out of 978 competitors).

The members of the middle school general livestock team were Luke Brinksneader, Jake Goubeaux, Alexis Wilcox, Landon Haney and Ellie Fout.

The team placed eighth in the state with Luke Brinksneader leading the team as the second place Individual.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA dairy judging team members were Alexander Weiss, Samantha McAllister, Anna Loxley, Sidney McAllister and Maggie Weiss.

During that contest the members completed the live evaluation of four classes of dairy cattle, answered objective questions about the classes, completed a pedigree evaluation class and a sire selection class.

Weiss qualified for the state finals on April 27 at the OSU Waterman Dairy Farm as an individual and finished as 13th in the state, and the team finished 11th in the state.