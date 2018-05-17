Try kayaking with Darke County Parks

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks is offering a free program to try kayaking at the new Bish Discovery Center at 6 p.m. May 31.

Located on 404 Ohio St. in Greenville, the new location offers easy creek access. Participants will be able to learn the safety and basics of kayaks, paddles and gear.

Darke County Parks also will get attendees in a kayak to try it out along the slow-moving Scenic Greenville Creek. Kayakers will be able to paddle up and down stream and get a feel for how these popular boats handle. Park staff will be on hand to answer questions and offer assistance on and off the water.

Although this is a free program, registration is required. Call the Nature Center to register.

For questions or more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165, or email info@darkecountyparks.org.