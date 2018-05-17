Lambda Chi Omega Sorority donates to Special Olympics

GREENVILLE – Lambda Chi Omega Sorority, Gamma Epsilon Chapter, once again donated lunches, more than 400 of them, for the Darke County Special Olympics track and field event May 11.

Held at the new Jennings Center Track and Field Sports Complex, all schools in Darke County were involved. There were 349 special needs students participating. Additionally, there were 50 students helping as unified partners with some special needs athletes in relay race events.