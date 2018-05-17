Behind the Shrine offers rare experience

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine offered guests a Behind the Shrine tour and dinner on May 6.

This was an in-depth view of all the four floors of the building, including the basement, museum storage, sacristies, old cell rooms and the new Upper Room. The tour highlighted the changing history of the building, as it was previously used as a residence for sisters, a place for retreats and now as the Shrine of the Holy Relics.

The evening started with a meal in the newly renovated Upper Room. This room will be available for rent for anniversary parties, birthdays, bridal/baby showers, corporate/religious retreats, holiday parties, reunions, board meetings, rehearsal dinners and other types of events in July. It was renovated with a focus on maintaining the history and charm of the architecture, while adding in modern day amenities such as specialized audio/visual resources for music, presentations and more.

After the dinner, guests were divided into three groups led by Matt Hess, Shrine hospitality and ministries coordinator; Sister Barbara Ann Hoying, C.PP.S active Shrine volunteer; and Claire Schmitmeyer, Shrine pastoral activities assistant.

During the tour of the fourth floor, the small dormitories where novices once lived provided an opportunity to emphasize how sisters could fit all of their clothing into one closet. On first and second floor, guests learned about the extensive renovations that occurred in 2002 and original floor plans were discussed. Did you know the first gift shop was located in the small rooms off the main chapel? The current gift shop was once a dining room. In the basement guests were able to see the change in foundation of the buildings with stone used for the 1892 chapels and brick for the 1901 former mother house.

So much more history was included in the tour and due to popular demand, the event will be held again in the fall with a date to be announced. This and all other Shrine events are posted on its Facebook page, website and monthly emails.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.