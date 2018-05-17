The Upper Room opening at Maria Stein Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine announced that a newly renovated space on the third floor of the Shrine, lovingly called “The Upper Room,” will be open for special events in the spring.

The room will be available to rent for anniversary parties, birthdays, bridal/baby showers, corporate/religious retreats, holiday parties, reunions, board meetings, rehearsal dinners and other types of events.

“With the increasing numbers attending the Shrine’s programs, a larger space was needed for events. The 1,400 square foot room on the third floor of the historic convent building helps us meet those needs. To more fully utilize the space, the decision was made to also open the area to the public for events consistent with our mission of providing a place of peace, prayer and hospitality,” Shrine President Don Rosenbeck said.

The room was renovated with a focus on maintaining the history and charm of the architecture while adding in modern day amenities such as specialized audio/visual resources for music, presentations and more. It can accommodate up to 90 guests and is handicap accessible.

For more information regarding the room, pricing and availability, contact Matthew Hess at 419-925-4532 or m.hess@mariasteinshrine.org.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.