Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics to bless new Jesus statue

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host a blessing of the new Jesus statue on Saturday.

The blessing will take place immediately following the 10 a.m. Saturday mass and will be celebrated by Fr. Jim Dugal.

The original bronze statue of Jesus was made possible by artist Alan Cottrill and donors Ron and Carolyn Garman. The Shrine is a special place to the Garmans, and they wanted to gift the Jesus statue to the Shrine in Honor of their parents.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the Shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.