Main Street Greenville to highlight non-profits

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville is seeking non-profits to participate in its June First Friday event.

The Volunteer Fair, created in partnership with the Darke County Volunteer Network, gives local non-profits the opportunity to set up in downtown Greenville and provide information about their missions and ways the community can help.

The event is set to take place from 6-9 p.m. June 1, and all participating organizations are asked to provide a family friendly activity at their booth.

Registration with Main Street Greenville is required for participation in this event, and the application form can be found on its website, www.MainStreetGreenville.org. For profit organizations will not be permitted to set up at this event.

This is a great way to showcase an agency, recruit volunteers and say thank you to the community.

Contact the Main Street Greenville office with any questions at info@mainstreetgreenville.org or 937-548-4998.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org.