Stelvideo Christian Church Memorial Day service set for May 27

STELVIDEO — Stelvideo Christian Church will hold its Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. May 27. Retired U.S. Army Col. Steven C. Stone will be the honored speaker at the service.

Col. Stone, a 1969 graduate of the Ohio State University, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education and was a distinguished military graduate of the university’s ROTC program. He received his Master of Arts degree in educational administration from OSU in 1976.

Stone pursued a dual career as a school principal and a military officer, both on active duty and in the Ohio Army National Guard. He retired from the military in 2006 and from Columbus City Schools in 1999.

Selected as the State of Ohio’s Outstanding Tree Farmer for 2011, he is an avid conservationist and forester with more than 25 years of forestry training and experience.

Special music for the service will be performed by the Stelvideo Church Band. At 2 p.m., American Legion Post 140 will conclude by conducting a memorial service at the Stelvideo Cemetery.