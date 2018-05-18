Darke County Foundation scholarship applications due June 1

DARKE COUNTY – Students who have graduated from a Darke County high school and have completed at least one year of college (not including post-secondary credits while in high school) are eligible for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation.

Several awards will be given to students studying law, education, theology or healthcare. A separate award is for Greenville High School graduates who will have an unpaid internship this summer or had an unpaid internship within the last year.

Applications may be downloaded from the Darke County Foundation website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is June 1.