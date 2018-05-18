92 students set to graduate from Arcanum

ARCANUM – The Arcanum High School Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. June 3 in the high school gymnasium.
The valedictorian is Paige Kreusch, daughter of Daniel and Susan Kreusch. She will attend Wright State University, majoring in biological sciences.
The salutatorian is Sarah Riley, daughter of Michael and Julie Riley. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in forensic and investigative science.
The following 92 students are candidates to graduate in the Arcanum High School Class of 2018 pending completion of all academic requirements and meeting all legal obligations set by the Arcanum-Butler Local School Board and the State of Ohio:
Tiffany Faith Abbott
Auris Drake Alderman
Sydney Bryanne Anderson
Jarrod David Archer
Chloe Catherine Armstrong
Samantha Elise Aukerman
Makayla Hope Bailey
Andrew David Baker
Isaiah Preston Baker
Hailey Danielle Barney
Alison Marie Bates
David Ryan Blankenship
Taylor Marie Bowles
Jarrin AJ Brehm
Zane Joel Brehm
Megan Alicia Brown
Christian Joshua Brumbaugh
Cassaundra Lynn Carroll
Caleb Austin Clark
Daniel Edward Coats
Kyle David Collins
Zachary Edward Cook
Megan Ann Davis
Hannah K. Ellis
Ashlynn Jo Marie Farmer
Alex Ryan Filbrun
Autumn Macala Filbrun
Dylan Christopher Filbrun
Heidi Renee Flora
Courtney Jaye Fuller
Jacob Edward Gambill
Brendin Martin Gillem
Madison Kaye Goubeaux
Shane Austin Grant
Kelsey Marie Hamlin
Matthias Rene Hammaker
Trevor Ryan Harrison
Caleb Levi Harter
Zachary Thomas Henninger
Corbin David Hess
Svetlana Alexis Johnson
Mikyle Isaiah Kessler
Kevin Scott Kimball
Kacie Renae Kinstle
Chance Joseph Klipstine
Uriah William Knepshield
Lucas Edward Krause
Isaiah Douglas Krauss
Paige Christine Kreusch
Sean Alen Langdon
Christian Riley Layman
Isabella Jordan Lee
Alexandria Molly Less
Dylan Garrett Lumpkin
Christopher Lee Manning
Samantha Shae McAllister
Gabrielle Leah McCarroll
Julia Rose McCullough
William James McLain II
William Nathaniel Merritt
Sydney Marie Naylor
Brent Joseph Oda
Jacob Andrew Osswald
Brooke Olivia Rademachir
Hannah Kathryn Rammel
Tyler Wesley Rardin
Cameron Grant Reed
Dezeray Kay Rice
Tara Jo Rickard
Kayla Nicole Riegle
Sarah Joan Riley
Noah Christian Scarberry
Kaleb Jordan Shilt
Kristen Kaye Short
Elle Marie Siculan
Calista Kay Ann Smith
Hannah Jo Smith
Isaiah John Smith
Tyler Daniel Sowers
Robert Cole Spitler
Kyle Taylor
Sierra Briann Taylor
Ian Tedore
Taylor Nicole Thacker
Kaitlan Kelly Thompson
Wills Rinehart Troutwine
Jonah Nathaniel Weidner
Alexander Joseph Weiss
Mara Kay Wetzel
Cheyenne Nicole White
Madison Linn Wilson
Logan Young
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU