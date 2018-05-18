92 students set to graduate from Arcanum

ARCANUM – The Arcanum High School Commencement will be held at 2 p.m. June 3 in the high school gymnasium.

The valedictorian is Paige Kreusch, daughter of Daniel and Susan Kreusch. She will attend Wright State University, majoring in biological sciences.

The salutatorian is Sarah Riley, daughter of Michael and Julie Riley. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in forensic and investigative science.

The following 92 students are candidates to graduate in the Arcanum High School Class of 2018 pending completion of all academic requirements and meeting all legal obligations set by the Arcanum-Butler Local School Board and the State of Ohio:

Tiffany Faith Abbott

Auris Drake Alderman

Sydney Bryanne Anderson

Jarrod David Archer

Chloe Catherine Armstrong

Samantha Elise Aukerman

Makayla Hope Bailey

Andrew David Baker

Isaiah Preston Baker

Hailey Danielle Barney

Alison Marie Bates

David Ryan Blankenship

Taylor Marie Bowles

Jarrin AJ Brehm

Zane Joel Brehm

Megan Alicia Brown

Christian Joshua Brumbaugh

Cassaundra Lynn Carroll

Caleb Austin Clark

Daniel Edward Coats

Kyle David Collins

Zachary Edward Cook

Megan Ann Davis

Hannah K. Ellis

Ashlynn Jo Marie Farmer

Alex Ryan Filbrun

Autumn Macala Filbrun

Dylan Christopher Filbrun

Heidi Renee Flora

Courtney Jaye Fuller

Jacob Edward Gambill

Brendin Martin Gillem

Madison Kaye Goubeaux

Shane Austin Grant

Kelsey Marie Hamlin

Matthias Rene Hammaker

Trevor Ryan Harrison

Caleb Levi Harter

Zachary Thomas Henninger

Corbin David Hess

Svetlana Alexis Johnson

Mikyle Isaiah Kessler

Kevin Scott Kimball

Kacie Renae Kinstle

Chance Joseph Klipstine

Uriah William Knepshield

Lucas Edward Krause

Isaiah Douglas Krauss

Paige Christine Kreusch

Sean Alen Langdon

Christian Riley Layman

Isabella Jordan Lee

Alexandria Molly Less

Dylan Garrett Lumpkin

Christopher Lee Manning

Samantha Shae McAllister

Gabrielle Leah McCarroll

Julia Rose McCullough

William James McLain II

William Nathaniel Merritt

Sydney Marie Naylor

Brent Joseph Oda

Jacob Andrew Osswald

Brooke Olivia Rademachir

Hannah Kathryn Rammel

Tyler Wesley Rardin

Cameron Grant Reed

Dezeray Kay Rice

Tara Jo Rickard

Kayla Nicole Riegle

Sarah Joan Riley

Noah Christian Scarberry

Kaleb Jordan Shilt

Kristen Kaye Short

Elle Marie Siculan

Calista Kay Ann Smith

Hannah Jo Smith

Isaiah John Smith

Tyler Daniel Sowers

Robert Cole Spitler

Kyle Taylor

Sierra Briann Taylor

Ian Tedore

Taylor Nicole Thacker

Kaitlan Kelly Thompson

Wills Rinehart Troutwine

Jonah Nathaniel Weidner

Alexander Joseph Weiss

Mara Kay Wetzel

Cheyenne Nicole White

Madison Linn Wilson

Logan Young