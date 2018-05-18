Bailey Hartle part of Bluffton University cross-cultural experience in Kentucky

BLUFFTON – Bailey Hartle of Versailles is participating in a Bluffton University cross-cultural experience in Kentucky during the month of May.

Hartle, along with other Bluffton students, will experience Appalachian culture and engage in work projects with the Mennonite Central Committee Sharing With Appalachian People Program.

Hartle, son of Brian and Monica Hartle, is a junior adolescent/young adult mathematics education major. He was a 2015 graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

This experience will fulfill Bluffton’s undergraduate cross-cultural requirement that must be completed before graduation. Students can either complete a cross-cultural experience or take six credit hours in one foreign language.

