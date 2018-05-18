Delores Beisner retires from Cancer Association of Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – After serving 22 years on the Cancer Association of Darke County Board of Directors, Delores Beisner recently retired.

“It is an honor have served the organization for this many years,” she said.

The organization thanked Beisner for her hard work and her care and concern for local cancer patients. “Delores has always served the community very passionately in this manner, and we wish her and her husband the very best in the future,” Executive Director Christine Lynn said.

The Cancer Association has served the community since 1995 and provides reimbursement for mileage, medication and medical supplies as well as nutritional supplements.

The organization is supported with donations, memorials, grants, fundraisers and corporate sponsors.

The association partners with United Way and is not affiliated with the American Cancer Society. It currently is enlisting for 2018 corporate sponsorship and so far the following businesses have enlisted: Mercer Savings Bank, Greenville, First Assembly of God, Versailles Savings and Loan, Brothers Publishing and Early Bird, Law Office of Rudnick and Hosek, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville National Bank and Second National Bank.

Anyone with questions may call the office and speak with Lynn at 937-548-9960 or email director@cadcinfo.org.