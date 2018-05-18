224 students to graduate from Greenville

GREENVILLE – Greenville Senior High School’s 144th annual commencement will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 at Harmon Field.

Greenville has 224 students who have been approved to participate in this year’s ceremony pending successful completion of necessary requirements.

The senior high orchestra, directed by J. R. Price, will play the prelude, the processional, the national anthem, alma mater and the recessional. Members of the Greenville High School Vocal Music Department under the direction of Chelsea Whirledge also will perform.

Pastor Jeff Harper of EUM Church will give the invocation.

Principal Stan Hughes will recognize the class valedictorians. Hughes also will present the Class of 2018. Assisting with reading the graduates’ names will be Assistant Superintendent Laura Bemus, Career Technology Director Andrea Townsend, Assistant Principal Carl Brown and Assistant Principal David Torrence.

Presenting the diplomas will be Board of Education members James Sommer, Brad Gettinger, Fred Matix, Mark Libert and Krista Stump. Assisting with the diploma presentation will be Superintendent Douglas W. Fries and Board of Education Treasurer Jenna Jurosic.

Following the diploma presentation, Harper will give the benediction. The singing of the alma mater will precede the recessional.

The year’s valedictorians are Hayley Maher, William Coomer and Landin Brown. Maher plans to attend the University of Mount Union to major in exercise science. Coomer plans to attend High Point University to major in international business with a minor in Spanish. Brown plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to major in graphic design, honors humanities and pre-engineering.