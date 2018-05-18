Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club officers sworn in

GREENVILLE – The 2018-19 Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club officers were sworn in at the May10 meeting.

The meeting was hosted by the Foundation Committee that consisted of chair Lindsey Gehret, Betty Kosier, Brenda Miller and Leigh Fletcher and held at the Brethren Retirement Community Brick Room.

The officers were sworn in to office by committee chair Lindsey Gehret. The new officers are President Peggy Foutz, Vice President Kasey Christian, Secretary Sonya Crist, Treasurer Dorothy Poeppelman and Assistant Treasurer Susan Shields.

The club is working on its summer fundraiser and selling barbecue chicken dinners. The dinners consist of one half barbecue chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter. Dinners may be picked up between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. June 20 at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Deb Niekamp at 419-305-2178 or picked up at one of the following locations: Merle Norman Store at 309 S. Broadway, Financial Achievement Services at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, or New Madison Library at 142 S. Main, New Madison.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact President Chair Brenda Miller at 937-996-1741 or through brenda@newmadisonpubliclibrary.org