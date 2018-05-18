Local Professional Development Committee to meet

GREENVILLE – In accordance with Section 3313.16, Revised Code of Ohio, you are hereby notified that the treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a special meeting of the Local Professional Development Committee, an extension of the Board of Education, at 4 p.m. Thursday in Conference Room 010 at the Greenville Elementary School, 1111 N. Ohio Street, Greenville.

The purpose of the meeting is for a work session, and to present any business that may come before the committee.

Note: BOE members are not required to attend LPDC meetings.