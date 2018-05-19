Greenville Board of Education to host meeting on June 21

GREENVILLE – In accordance with Section 3313.16, Revised Code of Ohio, you are hereby notified that the treasurer of the Board of Education of the Greenville City School District has called a regular meeting of the Board of Education for 7 p.m. June 21 in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville.

The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board and for the board to consider, in a public hearing, employment of Douglas Fries, as superintendent, following his retirement on July 31.

Preceding the regular meeting, there is to be a work session at 6 p.m. for discussion with curriculum directors. Final consideration of the reemployment of Fries will be considered at the board’s regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. July 19 in the Anna Bier Civic Center.

In addition to the above stated, the purpose of the regular meeting on July 19 will be to present any business that may come before the board.