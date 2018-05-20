Red, White & Bike poker run bicycle event scheduled in Ansonia

ANSONIA – The second annual Red, White & Bike poker run bicycle event is scheduled for June 30 in Ansonia.

The event includes courses of 8, 16 and 32 miles for riders to partake in and offers cash prizes. The money raised in the poker run supports Ansonia’s Fourth of July fireworks.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. on June 30 with a mass start at 8 a.m. The ride will begin at Ansonia Schools and will end at the Fourth of July celebration featuring food, drinks, games, vendors, a softball tournament and other activities.

Riders can register online at gtraces.com. Online registration ends on June 23. There will be race-day registration.

Riders can participate as an individual, as a couple or as a family.

The registration cost is $20 prior to June 1. The cost increases to $25 on June 1.

T-shirts also are available. The guarantee a T-shirt, orders must be returned by June 16.

For more information, contact Darrin Shook at 937-889-9570 or bikeansonia@gmail.com.