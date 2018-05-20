Greenville National Bank announces promotion, board reorganization

GREENVILLE – Greenville National Bank announced the promotion of Susan Shields, who joined the bank’s senior management team this spring, as senior vice president and controller.

Shields began working at GNB shortly after graduating from Greenville High School. Over the years she has worked as a teller, loan clerk, compliance and audit assistant, auditor, assistant controller and controller.

Shields attended Capital University while working at the bank and earned her bachelor’s degree in business management (finance).

She and her husband, Doug, reside in Greenville. They have three grown children: Marc, Elizabeth and Jason.

Shields is the assistant treasurer of the Greenville Business & Professional Women organization. She is a member of St. Mary’s Church and serves on the board of trustees of the Greenville Schools Foundation. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

GNB also acknowledged the addition of Dan Watren to its Board of Directors in February in preparation for the retirement of Board Chairman Dave Watts following the annual shareholders meeting on March 27. Dan Franz was elected to serve as GNB’s new chairman of the board.