UVMC thanks its volunteers for their service

PIQUA – Upper Valley Medical Center thanked its volunteers for their dedication and service at a volunteer appreciation luncheon April 24 at The Learning Place in Piqua.

More than 120 volunteers provided 21,079 hours of service to the hospital in 2017, said Katie Christensen, manager of volunteer services.

UVMC President Tom Parker thanked the volunteers for their time and their willingness to get up in the morning and make a difference.

“Volunteering is a choice. As a volunteer, you give of your time, the most precious of resources,” Parker said.

“We are blessed with so many volunteers willing and able to take on extra responsibility and adapt to change as we continue to grow our volunteer program,” Christensen said. “Our volunteers are excellent in providing friendly, helpful service to our patients, visitors and the community in general. UVMC wouldn’t be a leader in healthcare without their support.”

Among those recognized with lifetime honor awards for 100 to 10,500 hours of volunteer service was Dorie Perry, who has given 10,500 hours of her time.

Dee Collins was recognized for volunteering, 9,500 hours while Bill Christie and Libby McCabe were thanked for 6,500 hours. Others recognized for their service included Linda Bernard (4,500 hours), Ray Guillozet (4,000 hours), Shirley Heffner and Chris Miller (3,000 hours), Margaret Guillozet (2,500 hours), and Dorothy Goater, Steve Hamman, Carol Hensley, Tom Kelley, Gayle Meyers and Rita Miller (2,000 hours).

Also recognized were:

– 1,500 hours – Janice Birman, Peggy Brading, Carol Erhardt

– 1,000 hours – Stan Kriesberg, Geneva Rapp

– 750 hours – Kay Angle, Karen Hudson, Pam Johnston

– 500 hours – Harley Dunn, Stephanie Filipiak, Dale Terando, Janice Tymoszenko

– 300 hours – Amy Dawson, Diana Erwin, Paul Huelskamp, Dennis Miller, Carol Morgan, Janet Taylor, Barb Zimmer

– 100 hours – Robin Bartley, Marilyn Boehringer, Carol Brooks, Frances Carmichael, Linda Colman, Joe Fries, Connie Gillespey, Nancy Hatten, Debra Hoff, Opal Holfinger, Kathryn Markley, Jeanne Martin, Barb Minnich, Jan Neitzke, Jane Phlipot, Ray Putnam, Marsha Sedlack-Whiting and Carol Thompson.

The following UVMC Project Search interns will be receiving certificates for their volunteer services this year: Juli Diehl, Jesse Divens, Haylee Jacobe, Courtney Kruger, Kaylee Puckett, Mikayla Ryder, Michael Schulze and Joey Trisler.

For more information on UVMC Volunteer Services, visit www.uvmc.com/About-Us/Volunteer.