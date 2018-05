Green Wave Navy honors cadets

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave Navy held its first awards ceremony on May 2 in the school cafeteria.

These awards were presented in front of the student body in years past.

“We felt that it was important for our parent to see the accomplishments and rewards that their cadets had made over the school year,” said Chief Stephen Eldred the Naval Science Instructor at Greenville Senior High School.

Along with awards that received from many organizations, the Green Wave Navy also recognized cadets for the outstanding performance throughout the year. Cadets were presented with Exceptional Personal Appearance Ribbon (a cadet was only allowed to miss one uniform day each quarter to be eligible for the ribbon), Exemplary Conduct (a cadet could not have received any suspension for the year to earn this ribbon), Aptitude (present to cadets who demonstrate exceptional military aptitude and dedication to the NJROTC program) and Naval Science 1, 2, 3 or 4th Outstanding Cadet (a cadet must have above a B average for the year)

Awards presented were-

1. National Society United States Daughters of 1812 C/PO3 Victoria Gibboney

2. National Society Daughters of the Union (NSDU) C/SA Jasmine Trent

3. Air Force Sergeant’s Association C/CPO Lucas Smith

4. Deadalian Achievement Award C/PO1 David Hartsock

5. Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) C/PO3 Erik Menger

6. Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) C/SN Darrion Ortez

7. National Sojourners C/PO3 Trenton Etter

8. Navy League of the United States C/PO3 Rodney Richard

9. Noncommissioned Officer Association (NCOA) C/SA Logan G. Baker, C/SA Grace Boettcher, C/SN Katelyn Brodrick, C/SA Kansas Fyffe, C/SA Cheyenne Harter, C/SA Caiden Lutz, C/SN Dakota Nelson, C/SA Andrew Potter, C/SA Curtis Wagner, C/SA Austin Zecher

10. The Stephen Decatur Award C/PO3 Madison Hollopeter

C/PO2 Kimberly Lewis

11. Reserve Officers Association C/PO3 Dru Quinn

12. Retired Enlisted Association C/SA Mariah Brunswick

13. Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War C/PO2 Samuel Cheadle

14. ROBERT J. JOCK JROTC AWARD C/PO2 Adam Godwin

American Military Retirees Association (AMRA)

15. 101st Airborne Association C/SA Khale Elijah Donthnier

16. Jewish War Veterans Americanism Medal for JROTC C/SN Lars Nelson

17. Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) C/SN Alyssa Ortez

Academic

18. Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) C/ENS Jacob Brodrick

Leadership

19. H.L. Hunley JROTC Award C/PO2 Blaine Hawkey

20. Celebration Freedom Foundation SOAR C/SA Charity Clark

21. Special Forces Association C/SN Alyssa Ortez

22. Military Officer’s Benevolent Corp Freshman C/PO3 Ethan Preece, Sophomore C/PO2 Logan Baker M., Junior C/PO2 Adam Godwin, Senior C/LCDR Dalton Ratcliff

24. Marine Corps League Distinguished Citizen C/PO3 Kenneth Forsythe

25. Marine Corps Association Honor Graduate C/LCDR Tani Mancillas

26. Most Improved NS1 (First Year) Cadet C/SA Seth Younce

27. Daughters of the American Revolution C/PO3 Victoria Gibboney

Awards that are to be presented at the underclassmen awards ceremony to be help on Wednesday.

1. American Legion General Military Excellence

2. American Legion Scholastic Medal

3. American Veterans (AMVETS)

4. Military Order of the Purple Heart

5. Scottish Rite

6. Sons of American Revolution

7. Patriotism Achievement Award

8. The Order of Founders & Patriots of America

9. Scottish-American Military Society

10. Veterans of Foreign Wars

11. Best NS1 (First Year) Cadet

Aptitude Ribbon

NS1

Baker, Logan G., Boettcher, Grace, Brodrick, Katelyn, Brunswick, Mariah, Clark, Charity, Donthnier, Khale, Fyffe, Emily, Harter, Cheyenne, Hinshaw, Jacob, Hollopeter, Madison, Lutz, Caiden, Mandeville, Nathan, McFarland, Haylee, Meyers, Russell, Nelson, Lars, Ortez, Alyssa,

Ortez, Darrion, Potter, Andrew, Preece, Ethan, Pretsman, Jordan, Rummel, Drake, Shell, Michael, Trent, Jasmine, Wagner, Curtis, Walters-Loop, Azya, Younce, Seth, Zechar, Austin

NS2

Baker, Logan M., Cheadle, Samuel, Etter, Trenton, Fluke, Christian, Fyffe, Kansas, Gibboney, Victoria, Godwin, Adam, Harsh, Patrick, Menger, Erik, Nelson, Dakota, Richard, Rodney,

Shields, Logan, York, Andrew

NS3

Barcy, Gillian, Boettcher, Gabrielle, Brodrick, Jacob, Denlinger, Nikkole, Hartsock, David, Hawkey, Blaine, Lewis, Kimberley, Quinn, Dru, Roberts, Phillip, Sell, Kindra, Smith, Lucas

Thornberry, Riley, Vititoe, Jordon

Exemplary Conduct Ribbon

NS1

Baker, Logan G., Boettcher, Grace, Brodrick, Katelyn, Brunswick, Mariah, Clark, Charity, Donthnier, Khale, Harter, Cheyenne, Hinshaw, Jacob, Hollopeter, Madison, Lutz, Caiden, Mandeville, Nathan, McFarland, Haylee, Meyers, Russell, Nelson, Lars, Ortez, Alyssa, Ortez, Darrion, Potter, Andrew, Preece, Ethan, Pretsman, Jordan, Trent, Jasmine, Walters-Loop, Azya,

Zechar, Austin

NS2

Baker, Logan M., Cheadle, Samuel, Etter, Trenton, Fluke, Christian, Fyffe, Kansas, Gibboney, Victoria, Godwin, Adam, Harsh, Patrick, Knipp, Austin, Menger, Erik, Nelson, Dakota, Richard, Rodney, Shields, Logan, Stark, Ethan, Turner, Kerstin, York, Andrew

NS3

Barcy, Gillian, Boettcher, Gabrielle, Brodrick, Jacob, Denlinger, Nikkole, Etter, Cylie, Forsythe, Kenneth, Hartsock, David, Hawkey, Blaine, Henning, Nathan, Knight, Mathew, Lewis, Kimberly, Roberts, Phillip, Sell, Kindra, Thornberry, Riley, Vititoe, Jordon

Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon

NS1

Baker, Logan G., Boettcher, Grace, Brodrick, Katelyn, Brunswick, Mariah, Clark, Charity, Donthnier, Khale, Fyffe, Emily, Harter, Cheyenne, Hinshaw, Jacob, Hollopeter, Madison

Mandeville, Nathan, Nelson, Lars, Potter, Andrew, Preece, Ethan, Pretsman, Jordan, Trent, Jasmine, Wagner, Curtis, Walters-Loop, Azya, Younce, Seth, Zechar, Austin

NS2

Baker, Logan M., Cheadle, Samuel, Fluke, Christian, Fyffe, Kansas, Gibboney, Victoria, Godwin, Adam, Menger, Erik, Nelson, Dakota, Richard, Rodney, Shields, Logan, York, Andrew

NS3

Barcy, Gillian, Boettcher, Gabrielle, Brodrick, Jacob, Denlinger, Nikkole, Hartsock, David, Hawkey, Blaine, Lewis, Kimberley, Quinn, Dru, Roberts, Phillip, Sell, Kindra, Thornberry, Riley, Vititoe, Jordon

Naval Science 1 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon

Baker, Logan G., Boettcher, Grace, Brodrick, Katelyn, Brunswick, Mariah, Clark, Charity, Donthnier, Khale, Fyffe, Emily, Harter, Cheyenne, Hollopeter, Madison, Lutz, Caiden, Mandeville, Nathan, Nelson, Lars, Potter, Andrew, Preece, Ethan, Pretsman, Jordan, Trent, Jasmine, Wagner, Curtis, Walters-Loop, Azya, Younce, Seth, Zechar, Austin

Naval Science 2 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon

Baker, Logan M., Cheadle, Samuel, Fluke, Christian, Fyffe, Kansas, Gibboney, Victoria, Godwin, Adam, Harsh, Patrick, Menger, Erik, Nelson, Dakota, Richard, Rodney, Shields, Logan

Turner, Kerstin, York, Andrew

Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon

Barcy, Gillian, Boettcher, Gabrielle, Brodrick, Jacob, Denlinger, Nikkole, Hartsock, David, Hawkey, Blaine, Lewis, Kimberley, Quinn, Dru. Roberts, Phillip, Sell, Kindra, Thornberry, Riley

Cadets that receiving their NJROTC varsity letter

Brodrick, Katelyn, Denlinger, Nikkole, Etter, Trenton, Gibboney, Hunter, Gibboney, Victoria, Godwin, Adam, Gulley, Kevin, Hawkey, Blaine, Hinshaw, Jacob, McFarland, Haylee, Preece, Ethan, Quinn, Dru, Shields, Logan, Smith, Lucas, Wagner, Curtis

The follow were seniors and received the following awards:

Cadet Apple

Aptitude 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet

3rd Service Star

Cadet Arnett

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Cadet Baker, Isaac

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Community Service 3 Gold Stars (8th Award)

Color Guard (10th Award)

Cadet Crist, Jared

2nd Service Star

Cadet Gibboney, Hunter

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

3rd Service Star

Cadet Gulley

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Cadet Hummel

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Community Service 3 Gold Stars (20th Award)

Cadet Louk

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Community Service 3 Gold Star (14th Award)

Cadet Mancillas

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Cadet Miniard

Aptitude (1st Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance (1st Award)

Exemplary Conduct (1st Award)

Naval Science 1 Outstanding Cadet

1st Service Star

Cadet Ratcliff, Dalton

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

3rd Service Star

Cadet Ratcliff, Ratcliff

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet

3rd Service Star

Cadet Smith, Brandon

Aptitude 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Cadet Smith, Derrick

Aptitude (1st Award)

Exemplary Conduct (1st Award)

1st Service Star

Cadet Wead

Aptitude 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 2 Bronze Star (3rd Award)

Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet

Cadet Younker

Aptitude 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Exemplary Personal Appearance 1 Bronze Star 2nd Award)

Exemplary Conduct 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award)

Naval Science 2 Outstanding Cadet

2nd Service Star

The below cadets received the NJROTC Red, White and Blue Cords for graduation. A cadet must have completed all four years of the program, received their varsity letter and had a GPA above 3.0.

Baker, Isaac

Gulley, Kevin

Hummel, Jordan

Louk, Kelly

Mancillas, Tani

Ratcliff, Dalton

Wead , Logan

At the end of the ceremony the new cadet staff was announced for next year.

The Company Command is C/LCDR Jacob Brodrick

The Executive Officer is C/LT David Hartsock

The Command Senior Chief will Be C/CSPO Quinn, Dru