Versailles board discusses safety

VERSAILLES — Discussions about safety options for Versailles Schools continued Tuesday at the monthly school board meeting.

Facilities Director Ken Moorman said officials are adding more panic buttons throughout the school and a flashing alert system, which will indicate when there is an emergency for places such as the playground where an announce over the speakers might not be heard as easily.

“We’re just trying to make things more safer over there,” Moorman said.

Moorman showed the board members a film to be placed on the windows and doors. He said the glass with the film on it would not break in the event there was a bullet shot at it or if someone tried kicking it in. He said other schools in the area already are starting to install the film. The film still can be seen through. Moorman said the company offers many options with the film. He said it is expensive but he thought it was worth the cost and they could start with the most dangerous of areas.

There also was an open discussion for the community on April 21 to hear opinions regarding the option of arming staff members and adding more law enforcement in the Versailles Schools. There was close to 30 individuals who attended the community forum. According to board members, everyone was very open and expressed their thoughts freely.

Superintendent Aaron Moran said Versailles is looking into the additional security option, versus arming teachers and other volunteers. He said the school already had an school resource officer and saw the value of adding another one.

“That’s something that we may look at seeing what options are available for different things,” Moran said.

Moran said after discussing all possibilities into the summer, the best option would be selected for Versailles Schools. According to Moran, the district has several safety measures currently implemented and more coming such as: door locking mechanism, full-time resource officer, audio and visual signals for notification for both inside and outside of building, emergency plans, access to phones and computers for every classroom.

The next board meeting is at 7 a.m. June 26.