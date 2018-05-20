Poultry Days flower show adds new classes

VERSAILLES – Most of the entry rules and times for the entries, judging and open display hours for the Poultry Days flower show are the same as other years.

Again, in the single specimens classes, it is required to have the specimen properly named for that specific variety. This means for instance in Clematis requests a proper name… not just “clematis.”

There are some changes and expansions to the scheduled classes for people to enter for the Platinum Poultry Days this year. In addition to the artistic arrangement classes of the following categories: A. 1. Silvery Color of Platinum, A. 2. Precious Metal, A. 3. Wedding Rings, A. 4. Blonde – Yellow (Novices – having never won first in artistic in any Poultry Days show). Poultry Days has added a class for entrants in a youth class for 18 years and younger titled Poultry Going Platinum.

There is also an addition to the division list with a fifth division for succulent gardens indicating actual plantings of succulents. Accessories may be included in this entry and the size limitation is 16 inches or less. This is the first time Poultry Days has had this type division so it hopes to have some new people who don’t have specimens in our other categories of roses or perennials.