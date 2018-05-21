Community Blood Center launches blood drive

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Everyone who registers to donate blood at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive from May 29 through Sept. 1 will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com.

The grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign will help a lucky donor complete a dream project in their home or yard. CBC hopes the dream will encourage more donors to help boost the blood supply during the challenging summer months.

“Summer is a favorite time for home improvement projects, but it’s also when many people travel, vacation and enjoy outdoor activities – everything that may keep them from donating,” CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan said. “Our mission year round is to make sure area hospitals and their patients have the blood they need. We’re counting on both regular donors and new donors to help build a supply that will stand up all summer long.”

CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules will be available at www.givingblood.org.