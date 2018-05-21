22nd annual Little Miss and Mister Yesteryear crowned at Arcanum Old-Fashioned Days

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Old-Fashioned Days held its 22nd annual Little Miss and Mister Yesteryear pageant on Saturday in downtown Arcanum at Veterans Memorial Park.

There were 12 participants this year – eight girls and four boys – and they were judged on costume, poise and personality.

Girls participating were Katie Barger, Ava Bower, Emryn Begin, Evie Lynn Miller, McKenna Yant, Scarlett Cole, Georgianna Rausch and Ciley Dugan.

Boys participating were Benson Duncan, Pacey Miller, Isaac Rausch and Ivan Rausch.

The 2018 overall winners were Ciley Dugan, crowned Miss Yesteryear, and Pacey Miller, crowned Mister Yesteryear.

Ciley Dugan, 3 years old from Arcanum, is the daughter of Chris and Cerah Dugan. She was in full ’50s car hop mode with her outfit all the way down to taking orders in the diner to earn her the title of Miss Yesteryear.

Ava Bower, 4 years old from Ansonia, is the daughter of Erica Jasinski and Jason Bower. She was first runner-up and was dressed as a Pink Lady.

Evie Lynn Miller, 3 years old from Greenville, is the daughter of Scott and Shelley Miller. She was second runner-up and wore a poodle skirt.

Pacey, 6 years old is from Greenville and the son of Scott and Shelley Miller, was rocking out as Buddy Holly to take home title of Mister Yesteryear.

Benson Duncan, 4 years old, is the son of Jordan and Lee Duncan. He was first runner-up and dressed up as James Dean.

Isaac Rausch, 5 years old from Arcanum and the son of Nick & Elisabeth Rausch, was second runner-up and was out for a leisure day of fishing.

The pageant was supported by the Arcanum Business Association, Sink Jewelers, Yes Dear Salon – who also hosted the event – and Julie Horza, who donated the contestant banners.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3055.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3056.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3059.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3062.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3064.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3068.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3071.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3072.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3082.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3089.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3091.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3093.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3097.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3106.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3108.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3114.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3121.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3126.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3127.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3150.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3155.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3186.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3189.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3210.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3211.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3224.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3231.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3251.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3253.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3285.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3292.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3303.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3306.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3314.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3322.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3324.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3327.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3333.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3337.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_DEB_3351.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Ciley Dugan was crowned Miss Yesteryear and Pacey Miller was crowned Mister Yesteryear during the Arcanum Old-Fashioned Days’ 22nd annual Little Miss and Mister Yesteryear pageant. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Ciley-Dugan-Pacey-Miller-WEB.jpg Ciley Dugan was crowned Miss Yesteryear and Pacey Miller was crowned Mister Yesteryear during the Arcanum Old-Fashioned Days’ 22nd annual Little Miss and Mister Yesteryear pageant. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate