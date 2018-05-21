New Madison Public Library summer reading program to kick off

NEW MADISON – Summer is almost here, and the New Madison Public Library is ready for lots of fun and learning with summer reading program events for June, July and August.

The theme this summer reminds community members that “Libraries Rock!”

The New Madison Public Library begins the summer with a returning family favorite. The naturalists from Brukner Nature Center will bring the animals to share for the Robert Bennett Memorial Wildlife Encounter from 2-3 p.m. on June 6. This year children will be able to touch a corn snake and learn more about big brown bats and eastern screech owls.

Last year’s visits from the staff at Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum were so popular that New Madison Public Library has three planned for this year. Kids will get a chance to experiment with sound, music and sound waves at 2 p.m. on June 19 and at 11 a.m. on July 27.

On June 25 the library has a family night planned with food, museum staff sharing about astronauts who played their musical instruments in space and even a visit from state Sen. Bill Beagle.

This year New Madison Public Library will have a prize drawing to reward the adults who attend events with their children.

All dates and descriptions for additional programs will are included on the summer reading at NMPL calendar available at the library desk as well as on the library’s website, www.mynmpl.org. Community members also can follow the library on Facebook and Pinterest.