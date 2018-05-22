MVCTC teams compete at Sinclair Tech Prep Showcase

DAYTON – Students from the Miami Valley CTC competed on April 12 in the Sinclair Tech Prep Showcase at Sinclair Community College.

Student teams worked diligently on their projects which culminated in presenting them in the regional competition at Sinclair Community College. Three teams from MVCTC brought home the gold as champions in their respective divisions with six teams earning runner-up awards.

1st place finishers

• Olivia Keihl (Arcanum-Butler), Kaleigh Vogel (Valley View), Delaney Norton (National Trail) from Business Ownership Junior Lab with the project “Environmental Damage Prevention for Businesses”

• Caleb Boyd (Miamisburg) and Issa McMillan (Miamisburg) from Computer Network Engineering with the project “VPN’s If You’re Not Buying. You Are the Product”

• Kaylin Carter (Wayne) and Nikita Brown (Vandalia) from Sports Medicine with the project “Affects of Physical Activity on Cognitive Function”

2nd place finishers

• Ethan Reese (Northmont), Amber Robinson (Miami East), Cohen Nelson (Tri-Village), Dagen White (Tri-Village), Lana Johnson (Arcanum-Butler) from Natural Resources Management with the project “Effects of Light on Trout Growth Rates”

• Alison Pierce (Wayne), Kaitlan Thompson (Arcanum), Isabelle Middleton (Tri-Village) from Business Ownership with the project “Marketing Plan for Tiny Houses”

• Jacob Hultberg (Ohio Connections Academy), Joseph Petrock (Northmont) Evan James (Milton-Union) and Dustin Cobb (Twin Valley South) from Computer Repair and Tech Support.

• Zachary Cook (Arcanum-Butler), Michael Davis (Northridge), Nikolas Kruse (Miamisburg) and Olivia Reed (Vandalia-Butler) from Computer Repair and Tech Support.

• Jeremy Miller (Brookville), Josh Adkins (West Carrollton), Cody Wright (Northridge) and Troy Grant (Vandalia-Butler) from Computer Coding and Web Applications with the project “ButtleCam”

• Kelsi Hoops (Vandalia) and Kasey Wilken (Eaton) from Sports Medicine with the project “Are Warm-ups” Overrated?”

