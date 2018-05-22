Donald Drive fire intentionally set, says police

GREENVILLE — Friday’s house fire on Donald Drive in Greenville was intentionally set, according to police reports.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. that evening, a Greenville police officer was flagged over by a motorist, who informed the officer a home at the 1100 block of Donald Drive was on fire.

Officers responding to the scene observed smoke coming from the south side of the residence. A male subject located in front of the home admitted to officers he had set the fire in a bedroom of the house, using a flint and gasoline, blaming “voices in his head.”

The subject also exhibited a bruised, swollen right eye, stating to officers he had punched himself.

The man, a resident at the home, was transported by Greenville Township Rescue to Wayne HealthCare emergency room for mental and physical evaluation. No others suffered injuries from the fire.

A spokesperson for the Greenville Fire Department said the blaze was contained to one room of the house. No estimate on damages was available.

