Ansonia FFA gives back to the community

ANSONIA – Each year the Ansonia FFA has an opportunity to give back to the community through its silent auction.

The 2018 FFA silent auction took place in March in conjunction with the FFA banquet. In the weeks leading up to the auction, Ansonia FFA members worked to secure donations from area businesses and organizations to auction off. Many items were donated in order to raise money for local charities and organizations.

Parents and community members who attended the banquet silently bid on the donated items. The Ansonia FFA is grateful to the community for supporting this event in such a great way. Because of their generosity, the FFA was able to raise $2,320.

The companies that made this possible are: Abel’s Barber Shop, Ace Hardware, Advanced Auto Parts, Ansonia Auto Parts, Ansonia Lumber, Auto Zone, Back to Rock, Bruns Animal Clinic, Burkettsville Garage, Campbell Electric, The Coffee Pot, Cope’s Distributing, Country Auto Sales, Crop Production Services, Cut Throat Tattoo, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Darke County Ag, Davis Camper Sales, Drees Dairy Barn, Dickman Supply, Eldora Speedway, Elite Truck & Auto Repair, Ernst Sporting Goods, Floral Reflections, Frenchtown Trailer Sales, Gilbert Station, Greenville National Band, Grilliot Alignment, Harry Birts Store, Hartzell Veterinary Service, Harvestland Co-Op, Heartland Vet Care, Herb Pantry, Homestretch Sportswear, House of Flowers, Hull Brothers, Hunt Butcher Shop, J&M Tire, J&M Manufacturing, John’s IGA, JT’s Brew & Grill, K&L Tractor Sales, Keller Grain and Feed, Kevin Flory Landscaping, Kim Campbell LMT, King’s Poultry, Klingshirn & Son’s Trucking, Knick Show Pigs, Koenig, McBo;s Lones, Napa Auto Parts, Nature’s Reflections, North Star Hardware and Implement, North Star Plumbing, Ohio Crankshaft, Rapid Fired Pizza, Rowland Trucking & Equipment, Seed Consultants, Spencer Landscaping, The Anderson’s, The Butcher Block, The Inn of Versailles, The Whistle Stop, The Winery at Versailles, The Wooden Spoon, Treaty Supply, Wayne Builder Supply, Werling and Sons, Wieland Jewelers, Worch Lumber, Worch Memorial Library and the YMCA of Versailles.

The local organizations that benefited from the proceeds are chosen by the Ansonia FFA members. This year the members choose the Ansonia Youth League, the APA – Ansonia Parents Alliance and the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton. A portion of the proceeds also comes back to the Ansonia FFA chapter for program needs. Each organization received a check in the amount of $580.00 for it to put toward its organizational needs.