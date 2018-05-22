MVCTC students selected as semifinalists in 2018 Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit

ENGLEWOOD –The Miami Valley Career Technology Center graphic art classes announced their 19 regional semifinalists and two top 300 winners in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

This prestigious art exhibition, now in its 48th year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of our talented young people in the state of Ohio.

From the 11,500 regional entries from the 15 regions, approximately 2,500 are selected to enter the state judging as regional semifinalists. State jurors then select the top 300 for the actual exhibition with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Scholarships are offered to seniors by more than 30 universities and colleges of art.

Top 300 winners:

• Senior: Emma Jones, Huber Heights

• Junior: Chloe Thompson, Tipp City

Each top 300 winner has earned a $10,000 scholarship to the School of Advertising Art in Kettering in addition to other scholarships from participating colleges of their choice.

Senior regional semifinalists:

• Valerie Baker, Milton-Union

• Taylor Cupp, Eaton

• Trinity Farmer, National Trail

• Macy Galaviz, Vandalia

• Shelby Perkins, Valley View

• Emma Jones, Wayne

• Rivers McShirley, Tri-County North

• Alyssa Maul, Eaton

• Sydney Naylor, Arcanum

• Benniccette Perez-Pena, Miamisburg

• Chase Solberg, Northmont

• Reilly Stasienko, Miamisburg

• Chloe Thompson, Tipp City

• Jenna Wilson, Eaton

For more information on the opportunities offered at MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.