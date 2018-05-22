Posted on by

MVCTC students selected as semifinalists in 2018 Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit


Junior Chloe Thompson of Tippecanoe was a top 300 winner in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. Each top 300 winner has earned a $10,000 scholarship to the School of Advertising Art in Kettering in addition to other scholarships from participating colleges of their choice.

Senior Emma Jones of Wayne was a top 300 winner in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. Each top 300 winner has earned a $10,000 scholarship to the School of Advertising Art in Kettering in addition to other scholarships from participating colleges of their choice.


The Miami Valley Career Technology Center graphic art classes had 19 regional semifinalists in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. Pictured are junior regional semifinalists (front row, l-r) Rivers McShirley, Tri-County North; Macy Galaviz, Butler; Valerie Baker, Milton-Union; (back row, l-r) Chloe Thompson, Tipp City; Chase Solberg, Northmont; and Reilly Stasienko, Miamisburg.


The Miami Valley Career Technology Center graphic art classes had 19 regional semifinalists in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. Pictured are senior regional semifinalists (front row, l-r) Emma Jones, Wayne; Alyssa Maul, Eaton; Jenna Wilson, Eaton; (back row, l-r) Taylor Cupp, Eaton; Benniccette Perez-Pena, Miamisburg; Trinity Farmer, National Trail; Sydney Naylor, Arcanum; and Shelby Perkins, Valley View.


ENGLEWOOD –The Miami Valley Career Technology Center graphic art classes announced their 19 regional semifinalists and two top 300 winners in the 2018 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

This prestigious art exhibition, now in its 48th year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of our talented young people in the state of Ohio.

From the 11,500 regional entries from the 15 regions, approximately 2,500 are selected to enter the state judging as regional semifinalists. State jurors then select the top 300 for the actual exhibition with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Scholarships are offered to seniors by more than 30 universities and colleges of art.

Top 300 winners:

• Senior: Emma Jones, Huber Heights

• Junior: Chloe Thompson, Tipp City

Each top 300 winner has earned a $10,000 scholarship to the School of Advertising Art in Kettering in addition to other scholarships from participating colleges of their choice.

For more information on the opportunities offered at MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

