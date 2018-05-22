Dill Oil robber ruled incompetent

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving robbery, receiving stolen property, assault and probation violation early this week.

Anthony Felix, age 25, of New York, appeared via video uplink with the Darke County Jail for a competency hearing. Based on testimony from a court-appointed psychologist, Felix was determined to be incompetent and now will be transferred to the Toledo State Hospital for further evaluation.

Felix appeared in court last month on charges of robbery. The defendant was apprehended by Greenville Police after entering the Dill Oil Shell station on Union Street and brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. A “realistic-looking BB gun” was reportedly later recovered from Felix’s vehicle.

Greggory Cooper, of Ludlow Falls, was arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison. Judge Jonathan P. Hein entered a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf and released Cooper on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is a status conference, to be held June 18.

Cory Phillips, age 33, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted felonious assault, third-degree felonies carrying collective penalties of up to six years in prison and a potential $20,000 fine. Judge Hein ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Phillips’ next court appearance is July 18.

Joseph Braun, age 48, of Greenville, faced allegations of failing to comply with the terms of his probation. Braun’s probation officer, John Tabler, alleged that Braun had failed to report to him, had tested positive for methamphetamine and ecstasy and had failed to complete a substance abuse treatment program at Darke County Recovery and Wellness.

“It’s my fault for having bad screens. I take responsibility for that,” Braun told the court. “I’ve been trying to find a place to live, and it’s been very difficult. That’s my biggest issue right now. I need to get a roof over my head and my daughter’s head.”

Judge Hein entered a denial of the allegations on Braun’s behalf and appointed Randall Braeden as his attorney. Darke County District Attorney Deborah Quigley recommended he be held on $20,000 bond, citing his failure to report to his probation officer for over a month and subsequent dismissal from Recovery and Wellness. Braun asked to be released on his own recognizance, again citing his need to take care of his daughter.

“If that’s so important to you then seeing Mr. Tabler should be one of the first things you want to do and doing drugs should be one of the last things,” Judge Hein told the defendant.

He ordered Braun held on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is May 31.

Greggory Cooper, of Ludlow Falls, was arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Greggory-Cooper.jpg Joseph Braun, of Greenville, faced allegations of failing to comply with the terms of his probation. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Joseph-Braun.jpg Cory Phillips, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted felonious assault. His next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held July 18. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Cory-Phillips.jpg Anthony Felix was determined to be incompetent and now will be transferred to the Toledo State Hospital for further evaluation. Felix was apprehended by Greenville Police after entering the Dill Oil station on Union Street and brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Anthony-Felix.jpg

