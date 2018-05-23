Beamsville Christian Church schedules Memorial Day service

GREENVILLE – Beamsville Christian Church will hold a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday.

Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall will be the featured speaker during the service. Eric and Melissa Wilson and Jared and Mary McLear will provide special music. Also participating in the service will be the Greenville High School band, Greenville American Legion Post 140, Greenville American VFW Post 7262 and Ansonia Boy Scouts Troop 114.

Following the service at the church there will be a service at the Beamsville Cemetery conducted by the Greenville VFW and the Greenville American Legion.