Rockin’ at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – It is time for another summer reading program at the Arcanum Public Library, and this year’s theme is “Libraries Rock!”

There will be eight weeks filled with programs and activities for all ages. Registration begins on Tuesday. The opening act of the summer will be at 10 a.m. June 4. Freddy Fossil will be in Arcanum with his Dino Show. Community members can come for a fun morning and learn more about the activities planned for the summer. There will be children’s programs, special events for families to attend, movies every week and more. Patrons also can keep track of reading over the summer to qualify for prizes.

Feel free to call the library with any questions at 937-692-8484. Patrons also can visit the library website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, find the library on Facebook or follow on Twitter.

The library reminds everyone that it will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.