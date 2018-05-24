Versailles FFA schedules last community meal of the season

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA plans to cook and serve the last community meal of the season on Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church.

This is the last community meal until the fall because the meals won’t be served in June, July or August and will take place at the Trinity Lutheran Church on East Wood Street.

The Versailles FFA will supply the food for the meal, desserts and traveling for the to-go orders. The chapter also will bring along leftover flower and vegetable plants from the greenhouse, free to community members at no cost. These plants are perfect to take and start a garden at your own home.

The meal begins at 5 p.m. and carry-outs also can begin being picked up starting at 5.