2 Ansonia residents injured in crash on 127

DARKE COUNTY – Two Ansonia residents were taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight Wednesday night following a crash on U.S. Route 127.

Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire Department and Careflight were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 242 a little after 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gold 1993 Chevrolet Caprice driven by William A. Schellenbarg, 66, of Ansonia was traveling east on Reed Road at U.S. 127. Schellenbarg failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into the pathway of a white 2005 Peterbilt driven by Bradley A. Taylor, 35, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, who was traveling northbound on U.S. 127.

Schellenbarg and his passenger, Linda Schellenbarg, 67, Ansoina, were transported to Miami Valley by Careflight. Taylor was treated and released at the scene.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction team and Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Inspector also were called to the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.