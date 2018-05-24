Poultry Days ride tickets are on sale

VERSAILLES – Poultry Day s is keeping the low prices and is expanding the all-day ride special.

Guests can ride all day either June 8, 9 or 10 for $20 or for $15 when bought as pre-sale. Individual ride tickets will only be available at the festival for $1.25 per ticket.

Pre-sale wristbands are on sale (via a coupon to be turned in at the festival) for $15 at Johns IGA, Second National Bank, ACE Hardware and the Versailles Savings & Loan in Versailles. Pre-sale tickets also may be purchased at the Greenville ACE.

Big O Amusements will operate the rides, providing a variety of new rides including rides for younger children. Subject to weather, rides will operate 3-11 p.m. on June 8, noon-11 p.m. on June 9 and noon-9 p.m. June 10.

Additional attractions organized for the festival include Valley Exotics Pony Rides and a bungee jump, which will require separate tickets.

Pre-sale tickets will end on June 7.