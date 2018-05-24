Poultry Days barbecue chicken dinner tickets available

Poultry Days barbecue chicken dinner tickets are on sale

VERSAILLES – Pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the Poultry Days barbecue chicken for $8 per dinner to be served the weekend of June 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets will be available at Johns IGA, Second National Bank and the Versailles Savings & Loan in Versailles. Pre-sale tickets also will be sold at the Greenville ACE.

This year the festival expects to sell its 1 millionth dinner. The purchaser of this very special dinner will receive gifts including a voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas sponsored by Zechar Bailey and a one-year supply of Mike-Sells potato chips. The purchaser of the 1 millionth dinner will be determined by the Poultry Days Chairmen during the festival weekend.

Dinners will be sold from 3:30-8 p.m. June 8, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. June 9 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10. Chicken can sell out earlier.

Visit the website www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules. Pre-sale ticket sales will end June 7.