Poultry Days Flower Show rules released

VERSAILLES – The Poultry Days Flower Show will be June 8.

Registration will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 8. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. and will continue until completed. It is open to the public as long as there is room in the display area. The show will be in the Versailles bus drivers’ meeting room, which is the old shop classroom, in the Versailles administration building.

The main theme for the 2018 Poultry Days Flower Show is: Florals Going Platinum.

1. Artistic arrangements may contain materials of the entrants’ choice – including fresh, dried or treated plant material. Accessories are permitted but no artificial plant materials are allowed. Only one entry in each named class by one exhibitor.

2. Specimen entries must be grown by the exhibitor.

3. An exhibitor may enter more than one specimen in each class, but each one must be a separately named entry. Such as Division B. ROSES; Category 1. Hybrid Tea; color A. White or Near White. Then three white roses entered by one exhibitor, but each is different, such as White Parfum de Provence, or Anastasia or John F. Kennedy.

4. All entries must be removed beginning at 6 to 7 p.m. on June 10.

Rose classes are as follows: Hybrid Tea – Floribunda – Grandiflora – Miniature – Old English/David Austen – Any other Rose variety

Perennials classes are as follows: Spike Flower – Round Flowers – Spray Flowers – Iris – Peony – Lily(bulb type plant only) – Clematis

And don’t forget there is an additional specimen category this year for Succulents and a youth class in arrangement for ages 18 and younger.