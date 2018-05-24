Greenville Public Library to host Family Yoga on the Lawn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library is hosting Family Yoga on the Lawn throughout the summer.

The first event is Wednesday followed by June 13 and June 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Join instructors from Nature’s Heart Yoga on the side lawn of the library under the shade trees.

Attendees are asked to dress in comfortable clothes and bring their own yoga mat. There will be a limited number of yoga mats provided by Nature’s Heart Yoga.

This is family friendly yoga offered as a free, community wellness event. Water will be provided. Everyone is welcome.